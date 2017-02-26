MENU
26
Feb 2017

Art Market

Come meet local art group, Artists of the Superstition, who will line the grove with handcrafted pieces of art.
Queen Creek
Auto Spa at Johnson Ranch

Area Information

Area Information

Dog Licenses

Dog licenses may be obtained at four locations around the county. Customer service representatives in three of Pinal County’s One Stop service centers are also able to take pet licensure applications. There are One Stop locations for pet licenses in Florence, Apache Junction and Oracle.

“We continually look at ways we can improve services and make things more convenient for our residents. This change is the result of inter-departmental collaboration to better serve the public,” said Animal Care & Control Director Kaye Dickson. “Pet licenses can still be obtained at Animal Care & Control’s shelter and adoption center on Eleven Mile Corner Road or at three One Stop counters around the county.”

Locations are:

Florence
31 North Pinal Street, Building F
Weekdays 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Apache Junction
575 North Idaho Road, Suite 800
Mondays 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM and Thursdays 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Oracle
1470 Justice Drive
Tuesday 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Maricopa
Maricopa Wells Animal Hospital
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM Saturday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Animal Care & Control Shelter & Adoption Center
1150 South Eleven Mile Corner Road
Weekdays 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturdays

LICENSE FEES

The fee schedule pertaining to the dog licenses below is effective June 7, 2010.

  • UNALTERED DOG - $30.00
  • ALTERED DOG - $15.00
  • SENIOR CITIZEN (62YRS) OWNER ID REQUIRED *ALTERED DOGS ONLY* - $6.00
  • SENIOR CITIZEN 3YR LICENSE OWNER ID REQUIRED *ALTERED DOGS ONLY* -  $18.00
  • 3YR LICENSE ALTERED **MUST HAVE 3YR VACCINE** - $35.00
  • LAT FEE-ALTERED/ PER MONTH - $2.00
  • LATE FEE-UNALTERED/PER MONTH - $4.00
  • REPLACEMENT FEE - $8.00

Please note the senior discount and the 3 year altered license. There is only the option of 1 year or 3 year license for altered dogs. Vaccine must be current for 3 years to apply for a 3 year tag. A form of ID is required for senior discount, (copy of driver license or something with birth date on it) Please call for more information - 520-509-3555.

It is possible to renew your dog license online as well. Click here to renew your license.  The renewal form will allow for animal license renewals ONLY. 

 

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
View all offers

Best Buy Co, Inc.

  • Events

  • Classifieds

18 Feb 2017
09:00am - 10:30am
Mountain Biking 101
22 Feb 2017
01:00pm - 03:00pm
2017 Spring CAAFA Safe Home Networking Meeting
22 Feb 2017
06:00pm - 08:00pm
Pinal County Community Planning Meeting
23 Feb 2017
08:30am - 09:30am
San Tan Hikers
23 Feb 2017
06:00pm - 08:00pm
Pinal County Community Planning Meeting
23 Feb 2017
06:00pm - 07:30pm
Rep Gosar Town Hall
24 Feb 2017
05:30pm - 09:00pm
Queen Creek Feastival
View Full Calendar
RSS FeedSubscribe to RSS Feed

  • Jobs

    Are you hiring?  Post your job listing here in the SanTanValley.com jobs section.

  • For Rent

    If you are an individual who would like to rent/lease out your home, you may post your rental property here.  

  • Lost & Found

    Did you find something like a pet or a set of keys?  Maybe you misplaced your purse or cellphone.  Post your ad in the SanTanValley.com classifieds.

  • For Sale

    Post your personal items for sale in the SanTanValley.com classifieds.

  • For Free

    Giving away items?  Post your give away items in the SanTanValley.com classifieds.

#Trending

Auto Spa at Johnson Ranch

My Account