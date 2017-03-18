How to start an Industrial Business in San Tan Valley

- Contact Pinal County Community Development Department at 520-866-6442 to make an appointment for Initial Plan Review and subsequent reviews. Planning & Zoning will also put you in contact with other County departments as deemed necessary.
- It is also recommended to contact the Arizona State Department of Revenue to inquire about the taxes associated with businesses. The Department can be reached at 602-255-2060.
- If you need to register your business name, or research an existing business name, please use the following link to the Arizona Secretary of State: www.azsos.gov
- Go to the Arizona Commerce Authority’s free online Checklist Program designed to easily navigate information on what you need to know, who you need to contact, and where you need to go to license your business in Arizona. It also includes contact information to statewide resources and assistance to accelerate your business growth. www.azcommerce.com/smallbiz
For additional information on Arizona business incentive programs, air quality standards, the SBA, available sites, etc., please contact the following:
- Pinal County Land/Facility database: www.azprospector.com
- Pinal County Air Quality: www.pinalcountyaz.gov/departments/AirQuality