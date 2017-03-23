Important Area Phone Numbers

MENU

Below is a list of Frequently Used Telephone Numbers.

Emergency - 9-1-1

Pinal County Sheriff's Office (non-emergency) - 520-866-5111

Rural/Metro Fire Dept - 480-627-6200

U.S. Post Office - 480-987-5019

Motor Vehicle Department - 800-251-5866

Third Party - MVD - 480-677-3132 

Medical

  • Banner Ironwood: 480-394-4000
  • Florence Hospital @ Anthem: 520-868-3333
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center: 480-358-6100
  • Mental Health Services: 866-495-6735
  • Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAAFA): 877-982-0196 or 480-982-0196
  • San Tan Valley Substance Abuse Coalition: 480-525-3562
  • Pinal County Health Center: 866-960-0633 
  • Report a Smoking Ban Violation: 877-297-2677

Utilities

  • Cable Television
    • Century Link: 800-475-7526
    • Cox Cable: 866-867-2629
  • Electric: SRP: 480-236-888
  • Gas: City of Mesa Gas: 480-644-2221
  • Sewer: Johnson Utilities: 480-987-9870
  • Telephone
    • Century Link: 800-475-7526
    • Cox Communications: 866-867-2629
    • MediaCom: 602-577-6244

Waste Removal

  • Allied Waste: 480-982-1961
  • Right Away Disposal: 480-983-9100

Water

  • Diversified Water: 602-840-9400
  • Johnson Utilities: 480-987-9870
  • Town Of Queen Creek Water: 480-358-3450

Public Schools

  • Coolidge Unified School District: 520-723-2040
  • Florence Unified School District: 520-866-3540
  • J.O. Combs Unified School District: 480-882-3510

Pinal County

  • Pinal County General Questions: 520-509-3555
  • Animal Care & Control: 520-866-7600
  • Animal Cruelty Hotline: 520-866-7618
  • Animal Poison Control Center: 888-426-4435
  • Building & Safety: 520-866-6405
  • County Assessor: 520-866-6361
  • County Attorney: 520-866-6271
  • County Treasure: 520-509-3555
  • Dept of Public Health: 520-866-7358
  • Pinal County Library District: 520-866-6457
  • Planning & Development: 520-866-6442
  • Public Works Department: 520-509-3555
  • Recorder's Office: 520-866-6830
  • Road Closures Hot Line: 520-866-6078
  • Victim's Services: 800-420-8689
  • Voter Registration: 520-866-6830 - Register to Vote Here

 

 

 

 

 

  • Events

  • Classifieds

24 Mar 2017
05:30pm - 09:00pm
Queen Creek Feastival
25 Mar 2017
09:00am - 10:30pm
Beginner Bike Ride
25 Mar 2017
09:00am - 10:30am
Make a Wildflower Seed Ball
25 Mar 2017
09:00am - 10:30am
Mountain Biking 101
25 Mar 2017
07:30pm - 09:30pm
Stargazing for Everyone
28 Mar 2017
07:30am - 09:00am
San Tan Leads
30 Mar 2017
08:30am - 09:30am
Wildflower Hike
View Full Calendar
