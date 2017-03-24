About San Tan Valley, Arizona

About an hour east of Phoenix, the bedroom community of San Tan Valley offers the subtleness of a quaint community with hiking trails, beautiful dark skies, golf and more. The community is nestled among the foothills of the San Tan Mountains and boasts a wonderful park and recreation area, the San Tan Mountain Park. Almost 87,000 people of all ages call San Tan Valley home with a variety of golf communities, age-restricted communities and family neighborhoods.

Before 2009, the community lacked any official name and residents used nearby Queen Creek for their mailing addresses. On June 23, 2009 residents had the opportunity to vote on a name for the community and the area became known as San Tan Valley, AZ.

As of the 2010 census, San Tan Valley was one of the fastest growing communities in the second fastest growing county in the country. The possibilities are endless and our growth is exceptional. We invite our residents, businesses and visitors to embrace the area’s opportunities for growth and advancement.

Is San Tan Valley an incorporated town or city?

No, we are not. San Tan Valley simply refers to the name of a particular geographical area in Northeastern Pinal County.

How was San Tan Valley chosen to be our new name?

A public vote was taken online and by paper ballot from Friday, June 19, 2009 until Monday, June 22, 2009. A committee of people gathered to count ballots and witness the ballots being counted and the name was announced on Tuesday, June 23, 2009.

The name “San Tan Valley” garnered 18 percent of the vote, beating 23 other names that had been recommended for the ballot. The Greater San Tan Area Coalition organized the voting and established the website. The Coalition also sponsored a public meeting on Monday, June 22 at the Circle Cross Ranch K-8 School to discuss the name and vote. While boundaries were drawn for the last incorporation effort, all of the unincorporated land in northeastern Pinal County, not part of Florence, Queen Creek or Apache Junction, is considered San Tan Valley.

If my zip code is 85142, am I in San Tan Valley?

San Tan Valley, like most other areas in Arizona, includes more than one zip code. Zip code lines are drawn by the United States Post Office, not a municipality or county. San Tan Valley includes the zip codes of 85142, 85143, 85140 and 85132. The zip code 85142 is also located in the Town of Queen Creek. The zip code of 85132 is also in the Town of Florence. Having the zip code of 85142 or 85132 does not mean you are located in a town boundary. It is best to call the town in question and give them your address. They will let you know if you are located within the town boundaries.

San Tan Valley at a Glance

Located about an hour southeast of Phoenix, San Tan Valley is one of the fastest growing communities in the second fastest growing county in the country.

With almost 87,000 residents, San Tan Valley offers a young and affluent population diverse in ethnicity and religion but with a common desire for a safe, healthy, educated, and family-oriented community. San Tan Valley residents are invested in the quality of life that comes with a clean, safe and vibrant community.

Our community’s amenities include the availability of grand, custom homes in beautifully planned communities, large acreage lots, dark skies, amazing sunsets and sunrises, easy access to beautiful hiking and biking trails and a growing business community.

San Tan Valley boasts a high school graduation rate exceeding 91% and offers access to three public school systems, as well as several charter schools and post-secondary options.

San Tan Valley is surrounded by state-of-the art hospitals and in 2011, celebrated the grand opening of it’s own hospital, Banner Ironwood Medical Center.

Founded 2009

Population 86,786 (April 2013)

Average household income ............... $61,177

Average household size ........................... 3.21

Average age .................................... 31.6 years

High School Graduation Rate ............ 91.2%

Bachelor’s degree or higher ................. 21.4%

Transaction Privilege & Use Tax

Total ..................................................... 6.7%

State of Arizona ................................... 5.6%

Pinal County ........................................ 1.1%

Property Tax Rate: $3.9999 per $100 assessed valuation based on 10% of full cash value of residential property

Average Temperature (High/Low)

January 67?F / 36?F

April 86?F / 50?F

July 106?F / 76?F

October 89?F / 55?F

Airports

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is located 12 miles west of San Tan Valley and is served by Allegiant and Frontier Airlines as well as private air travel providers.

Sky Harbor International Airport is located 40 miles west of San Tan Valley and is served by 21 airlines.

Distance to Major Cities



Phoenix .....45 miles

Tucson ...... 87 miles

Flagstaff .....192 miles

Local Businesses can be found here

Census 2010 Information:

San Tan Valley - Total Population: 81,321

Demographics:

White - 63,635

Black - 4,102

Native- 946

Asian - 1,734

Pacific - 240

Other - 7,199

Hispanic - 18,995

White - Non Hispanic - 53,831

Population Over 18 - 51,248

Pinal County

Population in 2000 - 179,727

Population in 2010 - 375,770

Increase in population - 196,043

Percentage increase in population 109.1%

Arizona

Population in 2000 - 5,130,632

Population in 2010 - 6,392,017

Increase in population - 1,261,385

Percentage increase in population - 24.6%