Census 2010 - San Tan Valley

After the northeastern unincorporated section of Pinal County became known as San Tan Valley, the area was included for the first time as a census designated area in the 2010 census.

Below is the census data gathered for the area known as San Tan Valley, AZ in 2010.

Census 2010 Information:

San Tan Valley - Total Population:  81,321

Demographics:

White - 63,635   

Black -    4,102   

Native-    946   

Asian -    1,734   

Pacific  -   240   

Other -    7,199   

Hispanic - 18,995   

White - Non Hispanic - 53,831   

Population Over 18 - 51,248

---------------------------------------------------------

Pinal County

Population in 2000 - 179,727

Population in 2010 - 375,770

Increase in population - 196,043

Percentage increase in population 109.1%

---------------------------------------------------------

Arizona

Population in 2000 - 5,130,632

Population in 2010 - 6,392,017

Increase in population - 1,261,385

Percentage increase in population -  24.6%

