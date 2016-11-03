Verde Valley

History & Nature

Explore the lush canyons surrounding the rustic towns of Cottonwood, Jerome, Sedona, Clarkdale, and Cornville. Almost 80% of the land in the valley is National Forest, which makes it a great change of pace from the desert landscape that Arizona is known for. You also won’t want to miss visiting the Verde River, Arizona’s only federally designated Wild and Scenic River.

You’ll find prehistoric sites, national monuments, five state parks, and shopping including boutique shops and more than 100 galleries featuring contemporary and American Indian art.

Spend a day, or spend a week – you won’t run out of things to do. Hotels, Lodging & Camping Camp in Dead Horse Ranch State Park, which offers tent and RV sites, as well as eight one-room log cabins. But if you’d rather stay indoors, consider one of the many historical hotels in Jerome, Sedona, Cottonwood or Clarkdale.

