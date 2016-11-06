Sidebar

Day Trips

White Mountains

A recreational wonderland in Northern Arizona, the White Mountains provide a picturesque setting for outdoor activities throughout the year. Hiking, biking, fishing, skiing, camping and more beckon enthusiasts from all over to explore the great outdoors and relish the clean, fresh air. The trail system is renowned in its own right, and allows visitors to not only take in the incredible sights (think Ponderosa Pines, meadows, streams, and lakes), but also provides front row seats to wildlife viewing.

History & Nature

American Indian tribes first inhabited the White Mountains, and in more recent history frontiersman came to settle in the area. Today, it’s a summer sanctuary to people looking to enjoy cool mountain air, and a winter wonderland to those who crave the slopes.

Those snow-covered hills and pretty ponderosa pine forests are also home to an array of wildlife. Elk, bears, antelope, mountain lions, turkeys, quail, and other fauna can be seen throughout the region. Fir forests and aspens also occupy the area, creating gorgeous greeting card-worthy backdrops.

Things to Do

There is genuinely something for everyone in the White Mountains. Plan a thrilling winter ski vacation, a relaxing spring camping trip, a summer family getaway to small town America complete with farmers markets and arts and crafts shows, or an autumn escape to experience harvest festivals and delectable dining.

Outdoors enthusiasts will enjoy hiking, biking, ATVing, year-round hunting, and golf. Fishing is a huge draw, with trout (rainbow, brown, and brook) being the most prevalent species. Anglers can be found casting their rods all throughout the year, and even when they aren’t reeling in the fish, the scenery provides enough motivation to stay outdoors and enjoy Mother Nature.

Hotels, Lodging & Camping

Whether you’re looking for a cozy cabin, a hotel with all your favorite amenities, or a campground amongst the pines, you can find it in the White Mountains. RV parks are also available for your convenience.

Hours And Pricing

Open daily, year-round.
Entrance Fee: Free, prices of activities vary

For More Information:
White Mountain Partnership
White Mountain Partnership 180 N 9th St
Show Low, AZ, 85901

White Mountains
BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

Auto Spa at Johnson Ranch

Best Buy Co, Inc.

  • Events

  • Classifieds

19 Jan 2017
10:00AM - 12:00PM
Fun Van is Here!
20 Jan 2017
05:30PM - 09:00PM
Queen Creek Feastival
21 Jan 2017
09:00AM - 10:30AM
Mountain Biking 101
21 Jan 2017
10:00AM - 11:30AM
Archery 101
21 Jan 2017
11:00AM - 01:00PM
Archery 202
24 Jan 2017
07:30AM - 09:00AM
San Tan Leads
25 Jan 2017
06:00PM - 07:00PM
New Student Registration Night at Combs High
View Full Calendar
RSS FeedSubscribe to RSS Feed

  • Jobs

    Are you hiring?  Post your job listing here in the SanTanValley.com jobs section.

  • For Rent

    If you are an individual who would like to rent/lease out your home, you may post your rental property here.  

  • Lost & Found

    Did you find something like a pet or a set of keys?  Maybe you misplaced your purse or cellphone.  Post your ad in the SanTanValley.com classifieds.

  • For Sale

    Post your personal items for sale in the SanTanValley.com classifieds.

  • For Free

    Giving away items?  Post your give away items in the SanTanValley.com classifieds.

#Trending

Auto Spa at Johnson Ranch

My Account

Like what you see?

Close

Hit the buttons below to follow us, you won't regret it...