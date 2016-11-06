History & Nature

American Indian tribes first inhabited the White Mountains, and in more recent history frontiersman came to settle in the area. Today, it’s a summer sanctuary to people looking to enjoy cool mountain air, and a winter wonderland to those who crave the slopes.

Those snow-covered hills and pretty ponderosa pine forests are also home to an array of wildlife. Elk, bears, antelope, mountain lions, turkeys, quail, and other fauna can be seen throughout the region. Fir forests and aspens also occupy the area, creating gorgeous greeting card-worthy backdrops.

Things to Do

There is genuinely something for everyone in the White Mountains. Plan a thrilling winter ski vacation, a relaxing spring camping trip, a summer family getaway to small town America complete with farmers markets and arts and crafts shows, or an autumn escape to experience harvest festivals and delectable dining.

Outdoors enthusiasts will enjoy hiking, biking, ATVing, year-round hunting, and golf. Fishing is a huge draw, with trout (rainbow, brown, and brook) being the most prevalent species. Anglers can be found casting their rods all throughout the year, and even when they aren’t reeling in the fish, the scenery provides enough motivation to stay outdoors and enjoy Mother Nature.

Hotels, Lodging & Camping

Whether you’re looking for a cozy cabin, a hotel with all your favorite amenities, or a campground amongst the pines, you can find it in the White Mountains. RV parks are also available for your convenience.

Hours And Pricing

Open daily, year-round.

Entrance Fee: Free, prices of activities vary

For More Information:

White Mountain Partnership

White Mountain Partnership 180 N 9th St

Show Low, AZ, 85901