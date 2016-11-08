History & Nature

An estimation of dating puts the origins of this structure around 1350, and the abandonment thereof about a century later in 1450. It wasn’t until 1694 that written historic accounts were journaled by Padre Eusebio Francisco Kino. Other explorers, philanthropists, anthropologists, and politicians banded together over the years to research, restore, and preserve the Great House. It was the nation’s first archaeological reserve in 1892, and declared a National Monument in 1918.

Things to Do

Today, visitors can explore the extensive and fascinating compound with the help of guided tours and an interpretive center that offers answers to questions, and leaves you to ponder a few more questions yet to be solved. Let your curiosity and imagination run wild at the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument.

Hotels, Lodging & Camping

There are a few motels in close proximity to the ruins, in Coolidge, Arizona. The nearby city of Casa Grande has more lodging options and amenities. There is no camping available on site.

Hours & Pricing

Open daily, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., year-round, closed Christmas Day and Thanksgiving.

Adults (age 16+): $5/7-day pass

Children (under age 16): Free

For More Information

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument

1100 West Ruins Drive

Coolidge, AZ 85128

(520) 723-3172