Things to Do
Browse through the archives of the McFarland papers to delve into the extensive workings of one of the most influential politicians in Arizona history, Ernest McFarland. Call ahead and you can set up a guided walking tour through the building to hear more about the building’s storied past.
Hotels, Lodging & Camping
Located just over 60 miles southeast of Phoenix, McFarland State Historic Park makes a great day trip.
Hours & Pricing
Open Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed on Sunday.
Hours may vary seasonally.
Entrance Fees: Free
For More Information
McFarland State Historic Park
Main and Ruggles Streets
Florence, AZ 85232
(520) 868-5216