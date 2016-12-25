Boat Tours & Bird Walks at Patagonia Lake

MENU

The Visitor Center at Patagonia Lake State Park is now open for the season and is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. five days a week (Thursdays through Mondays) until the first week of April 2017. During the season, the Park offers programming that features boat tours and bird walks open to the public.

Bird walks are held on Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m. and start at the Birding Kiosk at the east end of the campground. Bird walks are free with the regular park entrance fee or an Arizona State Parks Annual Pass. Pre-registration is not required. Walks generally last about two to three hours and follow the birding trail at the east end of the lake, including the mesquite bosque and the cottonwood-willow riparian area along Sonoita Creek.

The popular Pontoon Boat tours are held on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) during the season. The Avian Boat tours are held at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., the Lake Discovery Tour is at 11:30 a.m., and the Twilight Boat Tour is also available but the time varies. The boat tours do not operate on select dates so visitors should call the park to confirm. The cost for each one-hour boat trip is $5 per person, in addition to the park entrance fee. Reservations are required for boat tours and can be made by calling (520) 287-2791. If you are going on a boat trip, plan to arrive at the Visitor Center 15 minutes prior to departure.

WHAT: Boat Tours and Bird Walks Highlight Season

WHERE: Patagonia Lake State Park - Located in southeastern Arizona at 400 Patagonia Lake Road in Patagonia, Arizona. The park entrance fee is $15 per vehicle.

WHEN: Boat Tours and Bird Walks are now available through the first week of April 2017. Visit AZStateParks.com/parks/PALA or call (520) 287-2791 for more information.

