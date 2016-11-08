Sidebar

Day Trips

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument

Step into the mysteries of history.  At the Casa Grande National Monument, you'll find the ancient Sonoran Desert People's Farming Community including the preserved "Great House" or "Casa Grande".

Step into the mysteries of history.  At the Casa Grande National Monument, you'll find the ancient Sonoran Desert People's Farming Community including the preserved "Great House" or "Casa Grande".

History & Nature

An estimation of dating puts the origins of this structure around 1350, and the abandonment thereof about a century later in 1450. It wasn’t until 1694 that written historic accounts were journaled by Padre Eusebio Francisco Kino. Other explorers, philanthropists, anthropologists, and politicians banded together over the years to research, restore, and preserve the Great House. It was the nation’s first archaeological reserve in 1892, and declared a National Monument in 1918.

Things to Do

Today, visitors can explore the extensive and fascinating compound with the help of guided tours and an interpretive center that offers answers to questions, and leaves you to ponder a few more questions yet to be solved. Let your curiosity and imagination run wild at the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument.

Hotels, Lodging & Camping

There are a few motels in close proximity to the ruins, in Coolidge, Arizona. The nearby city of Casa Grande has more lodging options and amenities. There is no camping available on site.

Hours & Pricing

Open daily, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., year-round, closed Christmas Day and Thanksgiving.
Adults (age 16+): $5/7-day pass
Children (under age 16): Free

For More Information
Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
1100 West Ruins Drive
Coolidge, AZ 85128
(520) 723-3172

Casa Grande Ruins Pinal County Coolidge
BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

Auto Spa at Johnson Ranch

Best Buy Co, Inc.

  • Events

  • Classifieds

22 Dec 2016
10:00AM - 12:00PM
Fun Van is Here!
22 Dec 2016
06:30PM - 09:30PM
Loop of Lights
23 Dec 2016
Happy Festivus!
23 Dec 2016
05:30PM - 09:00PM
Queen Creek Feastival
23 Dec 2016
06:30PM - 09:30PM
Loop of Lights
23 Dec 2016
07:00PM - 09:00PM
Santa's Coming to San Tan Valley!
24 Dec 2016
Merry Christmas!
View Full Calendar
RSS FeedSubscribe to RSS Feed

  • Jobs

    Are you hiring?  Post your job listing here in the SanTanValley.com jobs section.

  • For Rent

    If you are an individual who would like to rent/lease out your home, you may post your rental property here.  

  • Lost & Found

    Did you find something like a pet or a set of keys?  Maybe you misplaced your purse or cellphone.  Post your ad in the SanTanValley.com classifieds.

  • For Sale

    Post your personal items for sale in the SanTanValley.com classifieds.

  • For Free

    Giving away items?  Post your give away items in the SanTanValley.com classifieds.

#Trending

Leading Edge Academy

My Account

Like what you see?

Close

Hit the buttons below to follow us, you won't regret it...