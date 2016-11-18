Names after a gold mine that may or may not exist, Lost Dutchman State Park is a beautiful respite in nature just 40 miles outside of Phoenix. Some come in search for gold while others visit to experience the peaceful hiking or biking trails, or to soak in the wide-open skies near their campsite. There's no guarantee of striking it rich, but you'll certainly walk away with a trip, and photos to treasure.

History & Nature

The famous tales of the Lost Dutchman Gold Mine are known around the world. Some people have spent decades searching for gold in these Superstition Mountains based on the story of one Dutchman who immerged from the mountains with a satchel full of gold under his arm about 100 years ago. But none have yet to succeed.

Things to Do

Hike one of six trails, or challenge them all. Ranging from easy to moderate, the scenic trails are picture perfect. For mountain bikers, four miles of single-track lay at the bottom of the Superstition Mountain. From beginner to intermediate, traverse the Sonoran Desert across a variety of terrains. And when you need to refuel your stomach, several picnic areas and ramadas are available with scenic views.

Hotels, Lodging & Camping

The park campground has 134 sites, some with hookups for RVs. It’s recommended visitors make reservations directly with the park.

The park also has two group camping sites. The Main Group Use Camp site has a minimum reservation requirement of 10 vehicles/RVs. The Road Runner Group Area has a five vehicle minimum and is restricted to tents.

Hours & Pricing

Office hours are from 7am to 5pm daily. Trails are open from sunrise to 10pm.

Park Entrance Fees:

Per Vehicle: $7/day

Individual/Bicycle: $3/day

Camping Fees:

Non-electric Site: $15 – $20/night

Electric Site: $25 – $30/night

For More Information:

Lost Dutchman State Park

6109 N. Apache Trail

Apache Junction, AZ 85219

(480) 982-4485