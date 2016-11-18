Walk into an Arizona Courthouse from 1878. In Florence, Arizona, you can. Now caled the McFarland State Historic Park, the seven-room adobe structure is dedicate to sharing the history of Arizona in its pre-statehood days. In between the courthouse and museum, the building has undergone several purpose changes including becoming a hospital, then a public health center.

Things to Do

Browse through the archives of the McFarland papers to delve into the extensive workings of one of the most influential politicians in Arizona history, Ernest McFarland. Call ahead and you can set up a guided walking tour through the building to hear more about the building’s storied past.

Hotels, Lodging & Camping

Located just over 60 miles southeast of Phoenix, McFarland State Historic Park makes a great day trip.

Hours & Pricing

Open Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed on Sunday.

Hours may vary seasonally.

Entrance Fees: Free

For More Information

McFarland State Historic Park

Main and Ruggles Streets

Florence, AZ 85232

(520) 868-5216