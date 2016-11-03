The stretch of the "Mother Road" running across Northern Arizona is dotted with history, culture and fun. Get your kicks on Arizona's own special pieces of this famous road.

History & Nature

Route 66 was established in 1926, and has since been decertified, but many portions of the road are still drivable, and offer attractions along the way. When driving the Route in Arizona, there are plenty of incredible outdoor sites to check out. Meteor Crater, the Petrified Forest National Park, Grand Canyon Caverns, and the Colorado River Recreational Park and are all just off the interstate, each one remarkable in its own rite.

Things to Do

Aside from visiting Arizona’s natural wonders, there are plenty of man-made attractions worth braking for. One of the most beloved stops in Arizona’s portion of Route 66 is Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-In. With a collection of vintage cars on display, and no shortage of kitsch or humor, it has become a must-see for route-goers. Downtown Flagstaff offers an array of dining and shopping with a small-town Americana feel, and the Grand Canyon Skywalk will take your breath away, both from beauty and the adrenaline rush of standing 4,000 feet above the riverbed.

Hotels, Lodging & Camping

If you’re making your way across Arizona’s Route 66, there are plenty of lodging options. Flagstaff, Winslow and Kingman all offer hotels and other accommodations, as do many of the smaller towns dotted along the road. RV Parks and campgrounds are also available.

For More Information:

Route 66 Association of Arizona

120 W. Andy Devine Ave.

Kingman, AZ, 86401