Winter Hikes Featured this December & January at Red Rock State Park

Winter is a time for families to come together and what better place to do so than visiting Red Rock State Park for a hike. The park will hold Geology and Archaeology Hikes in December 2016 and January 2017.

Don't forget Nature Walks led by a Volunteer Naturalist every day at 10 a.m. The daily Nature Walk is a great way to learn about plants, animals, and geology of the local area. Winter birds have settled in, so come share the wonder of our feathered friends on a guided bird walk on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. during the winter months.

The cost for hikes is the park entry fee of $7 per adult and $4 per youth aged 7-13. Please bring water and wear suitable footwear for hikes.

The mission of the park is to preserve the riparian habitat associated with Oak Creek; to serve as an environmental education facility; and to provide limited passive recreational opportunities.

Geology Hike on Sunday, December 11 & January 8 at 1 p.m.: Join our knowledgeable volunteers as they venture out on our trails and discuss how the beautiful red rock formations developed over long periods of time. This hike is an interpretive experience for both the beginner and experienced hiker that lasts between 2 to 2 1/2 hours and has an elevation gain of 250 feet.

Archaeology Hike on Sunday, December 18 and January 15 at 1 p.m.: Red Rock State Park has been a destination for Native Americans for several millennia. The hike will identify the various archaeological features and interpret them into the wider context of important regional Sinagua sites and explore ideas of other cultures. The hike will last about two hours, with an elevation gain of some 250 feet, along easy trails.

Ethnobotany Hike on Sunday, January 22 at 1 p.m.: Learn more about the native plants and trees in the Sedona area as Volunteer guides explain how plant life is interconnected with indigenous cultures, pioneer settlers, people in contemporary times and wildlife. This hike is an interpretive experience for both the beginner and experienced hiker that lasts between 2 to 2 1/2 hours and has an elevation gain of 250 feet. Meet in the Visitor Center before 1 p.m.

Bird Watching: On Wednesday and Saturday mornings at 9 a.m., bird enthusiasts will join a naturalist for a guided walk appropriate for beginning and advanced birders. Please meet up with the leader on the viewing deck above the Visitor Center. If birding on your own, the Hummingbird Patio with bird feeding stations is an excellent spot to start your tour.

Nature Walk: Daily at 10 a.m., a volunteer naturalist leads a guided nature walk and informs visitors about the different life zones of Red Rock State Park. The subjects discussed on the walk include: plants, wildlife, geology, history and archaeology.

WHAT: Hikes at Red Rock State Park

WHERE: Red Rock State Park - Located at 4050 Lower Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona.

WHEN: Throughout the month of December 2016 and January 2017. Find out more by calling (928) 282-6907.

Red Rock State Park is open 7 days a week from 8am. – 5pm.

Last entry at 4:30pm.

The Visitor Center is open 9am. – 4:30pm. daily.

HOLIDAY HOURS:

Christmas Eve – 8am.–2pm.

Christmas Day - PARK CLOSED

Note: Entry Station & Visitors Center will close 1/2-hour before closing time.