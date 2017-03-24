“We continually look at ways we can improve services and make things more convenient for our residents. This change is the result of inter-departmental collaboration to better serve the public,” said Animal Care & Control Director Kaye Dickson. “Pet licenses can still be obtained at Animal Care & Control’s shelter and adoption center on Eleven Mile Corner Road or at three One Stop counters around the county.”
Locations are:
Florence
31 North Pinal Street, Building F
Weekdays 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM
Apache Junction
575 North Idaho Road, Suite 800
Mondays 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM and Thursdays 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM
Oracle
1470 Justice Drive
Tuesday 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM
Maricopa
Maricopa Wells Animal Hospital
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM Saturday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Animal Care & Control Shelter & Adoption Center
1150 South Eleven Mile Corner Road
Weekdays 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturdays
LICENSE FEES
The fee schedule pertaining to the dog licenses below is effective June 7, 2010.
- UNALTERED DOG - $30.00
- ALTERED DOG - $15.00
- SENIOR CITIZEN (62YRS) OWNER ID REQUIRED *ALTERED DOGS ONLY* - $6.00
- SENIOR CITIZEN 3YR LICENSE OWNER ID REQUIRED *ALTERED DOGS ONLY* - $18.00
- 3YR LICENSE ALTERED **MUST HAVE 3YR VACCINE** - $35.00
- LAT FEE-ALTERED/ PER MONTH - $2.00
- LATE FEE-UNALTERED/PER MONTH - $4.00
- REPLACEMENT FEE - $8.00
Please note the senior discount and the 3 year altered license. There is only the option of 1 year or 3 year license for altered dogs. Vaccine must be current for 3 years to apply for a 3 year tag. A form of ID is required for senior discount, (copy of driver license or something with birth date on it) Please call for more information - 520-509-3555.
It is possible to renew your dog license online as well. Click here to renew your license. The renewal form will allow for animal license renewals ONLY.