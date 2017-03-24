“We continually look at ways we can improve services and make things more convenient for our residents. This change is the result of inter-departmental collaboration to better serve the public,” said Animal Care & Control Director Kaye Dickson. “Pet licenses can still be obtained at Animal Care & Control’s shelter and adoption center on Eleven Mile Corner Road or at three One Stop counters around the county.”

Locations are:

Florence

31 North Pinal Street, Building F

Weekdays 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM



Apache Junction

575 North Idaho Road, Suite 800

Mondays 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM and Thursdays 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM



Oracle

1470 Justice Drive

Tuesday 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM



Maricopa

Maricopa Wells Animal Hospital

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM Saturday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM



Animal Care & Control Shelter & Adoption Center

1150 South Eleven Mile Corner Road

Weekdays 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturdays

LICENSE FEES

The fee schedule pertaining to the dog licenses below is effective June 7, 2010.

UNALTERED DOG - $30.00

ALTERED DOG - $15.00

SENIOR CITIZEN (62YRS) OWNER ID REQUIRED *ALTERED DOGS ONLY* - $6.00

SENIOR CITIZEN 3YR LICENSE OWNER ID REQUIRED *ALTERED DOGS ONLY* - $18.00

3YR LICENSE ALTERED **MUST HAVE 3YR VACCINE** - $35.00

LAT FEE-ALTERED/ PER MONTH - $2.00

LATE FEE-UNALTERED/PER MONTH - $4.00

REPLACEMENT FEE - $8.00

Please note the senior discount and the 3 year altered license. There is only the option of 1 year or 3 year license for altered dogs. Vaccine must be current for 3 years to apply for a 3 year tag. A form of ID is required for senior discount, (copy of driver license or something with birth date on it) Please call for more information - 520-509-3555.

It is possible to renew your dog license online as well. Click here to renew your license. The renewal form will allow for animal license renewals ONLY.