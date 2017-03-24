How to start a Retail/Commercial Business in San Tan Valley

If the retail/commercial business is locating in San Tan Valley or anywhere else in unincorporated Pinal County, please follow the steps listed below:

Contact Pinal County Planning and Zoning @ 520-866-6452 to make an appointment for Initial Plan Review and subsequent reviews. Planning & Zoning will also put you in contact with other County departments as deemed necessary. It is also recommended to contact the Arizona State Department of Revenue to inquire about the taxes associated with businesses. The Department can be reached at 602-255-3381. If you need to register your business name, or research an existing business name, please use the following link to the Arizona Secretary of State: www.azsos.gov Review the Priority Express Permitting requirements, and request application

For additional information on Arizona business programs, the SBA, available sites, etc., please contact the following:

Arizona Department of Commerce-Small Business www.azcommerce.com/smallbiz - 602-771-1100

www.azcommerce.com/smallbiz - 602-771-1100 Arizona Corporation Commission (register your Corporation or Limited Liability Company) and check for name availabilitywww.azcc.gov

(register your Corporation or Limited Liability Company) and check for name availabilitywww.azcc.gov Arizona Secretary of State (register your trade name and other resources) www.azsos.gov

(register your trade name and other resources) www.azsos.gov Arizona Department of Revenue (register for Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT)/Licensing (Commonly referred to as a Sales, Resale, Wholesale, Vendor or Tax License) http://bit.ly/1l69xCH

(register for Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT)/Licensing (Commonly referred to as a Sales, Resale, Wholesale, Vendor or Tax License) http://bit.ly/1l69xCH US Small Business Administration (SBA) www.sba.gov SBA Small Business Planner SBA Arizona District Office SBA Veterans Programs SBA Native American Programs SBA Programs for Women SCORE: Counselors to Small Business www.scoreaz.org

(SBA) www.sba.gov

**Consider advertising your business in the San Tan Valley Business Directory. Sign up here today!