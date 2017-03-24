MENU

Did you recently move to San Tan Valley?  Now is the time to either register to vote or update your current voter information.

To register to vote in Arizona you must meet the following qualifications (A.R.S. §16-101):

  • Be a United States citizen
  • Be a resident of Arizona and the county listed on your registration
  • Be 18 years of age or older on or before the day of the next regular General Election

How to Register to Vote

Online – If you have an Arizona Driver License and/or an Arizona non-operating I.D. card issued by the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) you may register to vote through Service Arizona EZ Voter Registration

  1. Log on to Service Arizona
  2. Select your language preference, then click “Begin Voter Registration”
  3. Verify your voter eligibility 
  4. Enter your information in the required fields 
  5. Verify address information
  6. You can now select your party preference

If you are having trouble logging in to the Service Arizona website, you can print off a Voter Registration Form (PDF)  and fill it out with your new information. After you finish, mail the completed form to your county recorder’s office and your information will be updated.

By Mail – You can either print off a form online (PDF) or request that a registration form be mailed to you by calling the Pinal County Recorder at 520-866-6830. After completing the voter registration form, mail it to: Pinal County Recorder - 31 North Pinal Street, Bldg. E - Florence, Arizona 85132.

In Person – You may visit the Pinal County Recorder’s office and fill out a registration form in person.

Address Confidentiality Program Members – You should only register to vote through the ACP process.

After you have successfully registered to vote you will receive a voter registration card in the mail within 4-6 weeks.

Update Your Voter Information

You should update your voter information if any of the following apply:

  • You recently moved to a new address
  • Your name has been legally changed
  • You would like to change your political party affiliation

Online – If you have an Arizona Driver License and/or an Arizona non-operating I.D. card issued by the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) you may update your voter registration online.

  1. Log on to Service Arizona
  2. Select your language preference, then click “Begin Voter Registration”
  3. Verify your voter eligibility 
  4. Enter your information in the required fields 
  5. Update your address if you have moved, otherwise select No on question A & B and click continue.
  6. You can now update any other information that has changed, including your name or party preference

If you are having trouble logging in to the Service Arizona website, you can print off a Voter Registration Form (PDF)  and fill it out with your new information. After you finish, mail the completed form to your county recorder’s office and your information will be updated.

By Mail – You can either print off a form online (PDF) or request that a registration form be mailed to you by calling the Pinal County Recorder at 520-866-6830. After completing the voter registration form, mail it to: Pinal County Recorder - 31 North Pinal Street, Bldg. E - Florence, Arizona 85132.

​In Person – You may visit your County Recorder’s office and fill out a registration form in person.

Address Confidentiality Program Members – You should update your voter registration through the ACP process.

