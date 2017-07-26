Specialty license plates help Arizonans be generous to the tune of $9.8 million

Arizona’s specialty license plates come in many different colors, but one color they have in common is green – as in dollars.

In the most recent fiscal year ending June 30, sales of these plates generated more than $9.8 million for charitable causes and public programs. In the previous fiscal year, that figure totaled just under $9.4 million.

Many long-time plates continue to see growth in their sales, and the overall figures were bolstered by the introduction of four new plates midway through the fiscal year. Those plates support the 100 Club of Arizona, Special Olympics, Grand Canyon University scholarships and preservation efforts for Historic Route 66.

“The specialty plate program is a real point of pride for Arizona and is a tremendous success,” said Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division Director Eric Jorgensen. “To see this kind of continued growth proves Arizonans are both generous and eager to support great causes.”

Specialty plates typically cost $25. Of that, $17 is committed to the benefiting organization.

For more information about specialty plates including how to order, please visit ServiceArizona.com.

The specialty plate program was established by state law in 1989.

