Combs High School senior, Alicia Woods recently took first place in the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Art Show and placed first in People's Choice.

She will be heading to Washington DC for a banquet dinner to honor her and of all the other student artists from across the United States.

Her first semester of college will be paid for and her artwork will hang in the Congressional Building for a year.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.