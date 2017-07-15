Large Job Fair This Wednesday

Time to print out those resumes and don your best interview suit, Arizona@Work Pinal County is co-sponsoring a job fair in Maricopa on Wednesday, July 19.

The job fair will take place at the Maricopa Unified School District, 44150 West Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway, Maricopa, 85138. The event will have a special session for Veterans beginning at 10:00 AM until 10:30 AM. The job fair will open to the general public at 10:30 AM and will conclude at 2:00 PM.

There will be over 50 employers from throughout the county in attendance with a table where jobseekers can go and talk with each employer to get information on their company, fill out applications and even interview on the spot.

Organizers expect somewhere in the neighborhood of two to four hundred job seekers to attend the event.

The Maricopa Community Job Fair is sponsored by Pinal County, Arizona@Work Pinal County, Sam's Club, Maricopa Unified School District, InMaricopa News and Linkages.

