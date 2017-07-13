Pinal County Justice Court Precincts to be Redrawn

The Pinal County Justice of the Peace precincts are being redrawn, effective January 1, 2019, which officials expect could save at least $280,000.

The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 yesterday, July 12th, to approve the new precinct map which reduces the number of precincts from eight to six.

By law, any single court precinct that hits 1,200 productivity credits, requires the Board of Supervisors to redraw boundaries. The Apache Junction Justice Court, which covers Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and San Tan Valley, had the highest number of credits in 2014-2015 with 1,180.29.

Supervisor Smith and Supervisor Goodman had both requested that the item be continued until August 2nd, so they could review other options. Chairman Miller, Supervisor Rios and Supervisor House voted to approve the new precinct map.

