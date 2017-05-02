Prevent Mosquito Breeding on Your Property

While the snowbirds head home, the mosquitoes are moving in. The same mosquitoes associated with human diseases such as West Nile Virus and Zika Virus, that may possibly be breeding in your own backyard. Now's the time to chip in to help our community have a safe healthy summer by preventing mosquito breeding on your property.

To help prevent mosquito breeding in your yard:

Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can lay their eggs. Check for items outside the home that collect water, such as cans, bottles, jars, buckets, old tires, drums and other containers and get rid of them. Fill any holes where water may stand.

Change water in flower vases, birdbaths, planters, troughs, and animal watering pans at least twice a week.

If you are leaving your prop- erty for an extended period of time, put items that can hold standing water in a location where they will not fill with water during summer storms. Mosquitoes can breed in areas as small as a bottle cap!

Repair leaky pipes and out- side faucets, and move air conditioner drain hoses frequently to prevent standing water.

If you have a swimming pool, keep it operational. If you must keep it out of use, make sure you remove the standing water, keep it chlorinated, or run the filter daily.

Even being outdoors for a few minutes can be long enough to get a mosquito bite.

If you must go outside when mosquitoes may be present, day or night, take extra care to use insect repellent and wear protective clothing. When outdoors, use an EPA-registered and CDC recommended insect repellent. Pregnant women and those who may become pregnant should be especially careful to avoid mosquito bites.

This week, the Pinal County Public Health Services District (PCPHSD), Vector Control Program is beginning to conduct regular mosquito surveillance throughout the County.

This surveillance data is used to help determine the risk of mosquito borne disease to Pinal County residents and visitors and it guides PCPHSD’s disease prevention efforts. Pinal County also investigates complaints related to disease causing mosquitoes, such as permanent standing water, green pools, or other reports of mosquito activity. If you would like information on mosquito prevention and control call the Pinal County Environmental Health Services at 866-287-0209.

Mosquito Information:

Permanent (Stagnant) Water Mosquitoes are the most important vector for West Nile Virus.

These are found in places that hold water for long periods of time, such as stagnant ponds and abandoned green swimming pools. They are seldom seen in the daytime, when they rest in shrubbery and other cool sheltered places. They are active and biting during nighttime hours, indoors and outdoors. Even though they are at rest during daytime, they will rise up and bite if disturbed.

Common types of permanent water mosquitoes found in Pinal County include:

Culex tarsalis - This is the most important mosquito of arboviruses in western North America. Larval habitat is usually among surface water pools that are frequently surrounded by grasses and annual vegetation and agricultural tail water

- This is the most important mosquito of arboviruses in western North America. Larval habitat is usually among surface water pools that are frequently surrounded by grasses and annual vegetation and agricultural tail water Culex quinquefasciatus - The southern house mosquito is found throughout the southern half of the United States. This mosquito prefers to lay eggs in small pools of water, and can utilize water that is polluted with organic material

Floodwater (Intermittent Water) Mosquitoes are a nuisance mosquito. They are rarely infected with West Nile Virus and they are not deemed a public health threat.

Floodwater mosquitoes typically appear (sometimes in significant numbers) a couple of days after rains and flooding.

Monsoon rains and flood irrigation contribute to the floodwater mosquito population.

Common types of floodwater mosquitoes found in Pinal County include: Psorophora columbiae - The females are furious biters in day or night. Females lay their eggs on damp soil in depressions subject to flooding by rainfall. The larval period is relatively short, usually requiring 3 to 5 days. This mosquito can be found in areas with flat sheets water, usually 3 to 6 inches deep. Psorophora columbiae prefers habitats with direct sunlight. She can be found in pastures, lawns, golf courses and open fields. Aedes vexans - Virtually any transient water can support Aedes vexans larvae, but rain pools in un-shaded areas produce the largest broods. The species is most common in grassy pools that border trees or shrubs. In most cases, floodwater habitats will be dominated by this abundant mid-season mosquito



