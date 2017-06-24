PSA: Summer Safety

Rural Metro Fire reminds everyone that it’s critical to stay hydrated while working, playing or exercising – especially in warm weather.

Rural Metro Fire’s summer safety advice for staying hydrated:

Have fluids readily available. Plan ahead and make sure you drink water throughout the day and night to replenish fluids lost during activities.

Water will do the trick. For most people, water will be sufficient enough to keep you properly hydrated.

Be careful when drinking alcohol. If you choose to drink alcohol, do so in moderation. A good strategy is to alternate alcoholic beverages with water.

Listen to your body. When outdoor temperatures and activity levels increase it’s vitally important to listen to your body and take breaks - especially if you start to feel light-headed, overheated or develop a headache. These are warning signs of dehydration. Don’t ignore them!

How to Avoid Dehydration:

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, to avoid dehydration active people should drink at least 16 - 20 ounces of fluid one to two hours before any outdoor activity. After that, you should consume six to 12 ounces of fluid every 10 to 15 minutes that you are outside. When you are finished with the activity, you should drink another six to 12 ounces.

