Citizen Helps PCSO Make Arrest in Attempted Robbery

On Monday July 17th, Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a gas station at W Ocotillo and N Ironwood in San Tan Valley in reference to an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, Jacob Bohlmann, on the ground surrounded by several people.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned Bohlmann walked into the gas station and grabbed a drink. When he approached the counter, he opened his backpack and pulled out a knife and demanded money from the employee. Bohlmann also told the employee that he had a gun and would use it. During the confrontation, a customer walked in, so Bohlmann started to leave the store. The employee told the customer that Bohlmann just tried to rob him. The customer was able to grab the suspect and keep him there until police arrived on scene.

“This is just an example of how important it is to be vigilant. We are very thankful this citizen stepped up to stop someone who was trying to victimize people in our community. We are glad everyone is safe.” Said Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Bohlmann is charged with two counts of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Endangerment, Threatening and Intimidating, and Disorderly Conduct with a Deadly Weapon.

