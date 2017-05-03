UPDATED: PCSO Searching for Parents of Found Little Girl

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding the parents of this child.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen from the area of W. Foothills Drive and N. Butte (major cross streets Gary and Foothills) in San Tan Valley regarding a welfare check.

The citizen found a 2-3 year old little girl, approximately 25-30 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She’s wearing Peppa pig pajamas and flip flops.

Deputies have checked the immediate area for the child’s parents but have been unsuccessful.

Please call 520-866-5111 if you recognize her or know who her parents are!

UPDATED: PCSO has found the little girl's parents and thanks everyone for their help. Thank you message from PCSO is published below:

"We are so happy we could reunite a family! We want to thank everyone who helped with spreading the word on social media. We also want to thank the citizen who dropped off diapers and clothes for the little girl. And lastly, our amazing dispatch team for reading all the tips that came in on social media. We couldn't have reunited this family without this type if support."

Well done San Tan Valley!

