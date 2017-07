The Starbucks, located at Hunt Hwy & Gary Road in San Tan Valley, is closed for the remainder of the day due to inclement weather.

A sign was posted outside the front door around 10am, Monday, July 24th, stating they were closed for the day and apologized for the inconvenience.

The store manager stated safety concerns with traffic, after San Tan Valley received heavy rains over the last 24 hours.

