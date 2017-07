Advisory: AVOID Hunt Hwy for the next 24 hours due to flooding incident. Some roads closed.

Pinal County Public Works is advising everyone to AVOID Hunt Hwy between Copper Mine Road and Arizona Farms due to a current traffic issue.

A washed out road shoulder near Copper Basin has closed Hunt Hwy from Copper Mine Rd to Arizona Farms Rd and will require a detour of traffic for the next 24 hours.

Use Bella Vista Rd to Quail Run Rd

Arizona Farms Rd to Attaway Rd and Judd Rd

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.