Hunt Highway Phase 4 & Gantzel Road Improvements

Pinal County’s Hunt Highway Phase 4 and Gantzel Road Improvements are scheduled to begin construction in September 2017.

The public is invited to attend a project open house scheduled for Thursday, August 10, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pinal County San Tan Facility, 33622 N. Mountain Vista Boulevard, San Tan Valley. Project exhibits and information will be provided and project team members will be available to answer questions related to the project.

Hunt Highway Phase 4 improvements will take place from Bella Vista Road to Magma Road (approximately 2.5 miles in length) as a continuation of a five-phase reconstruction and widening of the Hunt Highway corridor. Improvements to this segment of Hunt Highway will widen the roadway to five lanes (two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane), with curb, gutter, sidewalk, bike lanes, drainage, landscaping, traffic signal improvements, and associated utility relocations.

Gantzel Road will be constructed from south of Bella Vista Road (at approximately Omega Drive) to connect to Hunt Highway at Johnson Ranch Boulevard. The project also includes construction of the Gantzel Channel and Detention Basin improvements as well as the Hunt-Magma flood mitigation project. These flood control projects will channelize storm water run-off under Hunt Highway to nearby detention basins to minimize the impacts of flooding to the roadway and adjacent subdivisions in the future.

Pinal County is in the process of contractor selection and more information will be provided related to construction schedule and sequencing once a contractor is identified. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018 or early 2019.

More information will be provided after the open house and as the construction schedule is refined.

