Updated: New Traffic Light Coming to Gantzel and Chandler Heights

Pinal County will be installing a traffic signal at the intersection of Gantzel Road and Chandler Heights Road beginning June 26th.

"I'm glad to see this go in for the safety of those pulling out onto Gantzel Road.," said District 2 Supervisor Goodman.

The work will be done from June 26 through June 30 with a planned activation date of July 10th.

During construction there will be speed reductions and alternating lane closures for both directions of travel.

Off-duty Pinal County Sheriff Office Deputies will be present during construction work and all drivers are urged to use caution when driving through work zones.

UPDATED: The signal will not be activated July 10th as originally planned, but is planned for activation on July 19th. There have been issues with the poles and mast arm connections which caused the delay.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.