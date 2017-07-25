Traffic Light Activated at Gantzel and Chandler Heights

Pinal County started the installation of a new traffic light at the intersection of Gantzel Road and Chandler Heights Road June 26th.

The work originally was planned to be done June 26 through June 30 with a planned activation date of July 10th. Unfortunately there were issues with the poles and mast arm connections which caused delays, and then weather prevented final steps from being completed such as striping.

July 25th however, around 10am, the traffic light was activated.

Enjoy the new light San Tan Valley and drive carefully.

