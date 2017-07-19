UPDATED: What's Building ....

We've received a number of requests requesting information about different lots that seem to be preparing for construction in San Tan Valley.
We thought we'd take a moment to let everyone know what is and is not coming in so far.
WHAT'S COMING?
On Hunt Hwy near San Tan Flats
Landscape Material Store
Next to Walmart on Hunt Hwy
Dignity Health
NE Corner of Hunt Hwy & Bella Vista (in old Don Pedro's location)
Biscuits Cafe
NW corner Gantzel & Bella Vista
Charter School - Champion Academy - opening August 2017
Gantzel Across from Poston Butte
LDS Ward
West side of Gantzel near Banner Ironwood
More homes in the Circle Cross community
East side of Gantzel in medical plaza
Nothing is planned yet, but buildings/shells are being built for new tenants.
Ironwood & Pecan Creek Drive
Dairy Queen
**NW Corner Ironwood & Ocotillo - NEW INFO**
A Safeway-anchored shopping center that’s located at the northwest corner of Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road in San Tan Valley Arizona. The shopping center will feature a brand new prototype store from Safeway that totals just over 63,000 square feet as well as 20,000 square feet of shop space and 6 outparcel pads.
Planned Tenants:
- Ace Hardware
- Cobblestone Auto Spa
- Culvers
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit
- Geno's Pizza and Cheesesteaks
- Happy Feet Nails & Spa
- Safeway
- Sport Clips
- Sub Zero
- Taco Bell
The shopping center is scheduled to start building Fall of 2017 and be complete in the Fall of 2018.
NOW OPEN
- United States Post Office - 30994 N Golf Club Drive - Hunt Hwy & Golf Club Drive/Bella Vista
-
Dental Office - Hunt Hwy - South of Bella Vista - next to AutoZone
-
Valero Gas Station/Convenience Store - Gary & Empire across from the Urgent Care Extra
-
Panda Express - Across from Walmart on Hunt Hwy by Dunkin Donuts
- Automotive Repair Shop - NE Corner of Ironwood & Ocotillo
- T-Mobile - NW Corner of Combs/Gantzel
- Jack in the Box - NE Corner of Combs/Gantzel
ADDITIONAL PROJECTS (PLANNING STAGES ONLY)
Hunt Hwy & Empire
Town of Queen Creek has annexed the inside of the J-Curve at Hunt/Empire (which was San Tan Valley) and they have plans to allow a 3 story UHAUL and an Earnhardt Dodge dealership and an additional car dealership with a restaurant or tow to build at the corner (across from San Tan Flats).
WHAT'S NOT COMING?
Is Home Depot coming?
Months ago we learned that 12.7 acres of their lot was put on the market for sale. It isn't looking positive that they will be building anytime soon.
Is Costco building in San Tan Valley?
There has been no information released that Costco is considering San Tan Valley (or Queen Creek). Costco has very specific requirements and at this time we do not meet those requirements.
We'd Also Like Your Input
Behind the Urgent Care Extra, located at Gary & Empire (by Circle Cross) there is about 8,000 sq ft available for lease.
The space will be broken down into smaller units for multiple ease tenants. After speaking with the developers, they'd like to hear from YOU! What you would like to see built there? Let us know in the comments below, or on Facebook here.
Remember the lots will be about 1500-2000 sq ft or so think more along the lines of small retail shops, boutiques, services, etc.
